The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release.

"I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention, and call on the regime in #Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally release her, as well as all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people," he wrote on Twitter.