UrduPoint.com

EU Denounces Myanmar's 'unjust' Sentencing Of Suu Kyi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:51 PM

EU denounces Myanmar's 'unjust' sentencing of Suu Kyi

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday condemned a Myanmar court's sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to six years for corruption, calling for her immediate release.

"I condemn the unjust sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years of detention, and call on the regime in #Myanmar to immediately and unconditionally release her, as well as all political prisoners, and respect the will of the people," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Corruption Twitter San Myanmar All Court

Recent Stories

Opposition failed to nominate leader in Punjab Ass ..

Opposition failed to nominate leader in Punjab Assembly: Chohan

2 minutes ago
 Forefathers made great sacrifices for free country ..

Forefathers made great sacrifices for free country: PHC Justice Waqar

2 minutes ago
 Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

5 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi inaugurates Azadi Cup footba ..

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

5 minutes ago
 SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for p ..

SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for promoting Sindhi language

5 minutes ago
 Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehb ..

Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.