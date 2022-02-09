EU Dependency on Imported Energy Decreases by 3% in 2020 - Eurostat

The European Union imported 57.5% of the energy it consumed in 2020, an almost 3% year-on-year decrease in its dependency on imported resources caused by COVID-19 restictions and the subsequent economic crisis, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The European Union imported 57.5% of the energy it consumed in 2020, an almost 3% year-on-year decrease in its dependency on imported resources caused by COVID-19 restictions and the subsequent economic crisis, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"In 2020, the EU imported 57.5% of the energy it consumed, a decrease of almost 3 percentage points (pp) compared with 2019, when this indicator hit an all-time high of 60.5%. The decrease was the result of changes in the main components of this indicator: net imports dropped by -12.6% and gross available energy changed by -8.1%, the latter was affected mainly by reductions in Primary production," Eurostat said.

According to the statistical office, the changes were primarily caused by limited demand under COVID-19 restrictions and related economic problems.

The EU imported a significant amount of oil products and natural gas at 34.

5% and 23.7% of total fuel, respectively.

"The import dependency rate for crude oil, an essential commodity for the petrochemical industry and the production of fuels used in transport, was the highest of all fuels and decreased only slightly from 96.8% in 2019 to 96.2% in 2020, interrupting an upward trend which started in 2015 (95.2%)," Eurostat said.

At the same time, EU import dependency on natural gas, used for electricity production and heating, dropped by 6% in 2020 and amounted to 83.6%, compared with 89.6% a year before.

This slight decrease in EU dependency on imported crude oil and natural gas in 2020 was caused by a decline in net imports and gross available energy, Eurostat noted.

The import dependency on solid fossil fuels dropped by 7.4% in 2020 to 35.8%, decreasing share in the EU energy balance, the statistical office said.