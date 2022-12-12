UrduPoint.com

EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc had run out of military stockpiles as it continued to supply weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities.

"We have given weapons to Ukraine, but in so doing, we realised that our military stockpiles have been depleted," he said in a statement.

Borrell also pointed out that the Ukraine conflict had been "a wake-up call" for the European Union about its military capabilities.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

15 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.