EU Depleted Military Stockpiles Helping Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc had run out of military stockpiles as it continued to supply weapons to Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities.

"We have given weapons to Ukraine, but in so doing, we realised that our military stockpiles have been depleted," he said in a statement.

Borrell also pointed out that the Ukraine conflict had been "a wake-up call" for the European Union about its military capabilities.