(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Wednesday expressed condolences over a deadly shooting near a synagogue on Tunisia's Djerba island, that left four people killed and nine others injured.

"Deplore the attack in #Djerba against Jewish pilgrims & accept my condolences to the families of victims. The strong action of the authorities is appreciated," Varhelyi tweeted.

The EU commissioner also said that the European Union was ready to support local communities and "co-existence in where Christians, Jews & Muslims live side by side."

On Tuesday, a national guard employee killed a colleague using his personal firearm in the city of Aghir, took ammunition, and attempted to reach the El Ghriba synagogue, where he fired indiscriminately at security personnel, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said. The shooter was eliminated, according to the ministry.