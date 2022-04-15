EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mission

The European Union deplores the expulsion of diplomats from the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow, the European External Action Service said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The European Union deplores the expulsion of diplomats from the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation.

The EU diplomats in question exercise their functions in the framework of and in full respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. There are no grounds for Friday's decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step," the statement says.