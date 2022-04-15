UrduPoint.com

EU Deplores Expulsion Of Diplomats From Moscow Mission

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:15 PM

EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mission

The European Union deplores the expulsion of diplomats from the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow, the European External Action Service said in a statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The European Union deplores the expulsion of diplomats from the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"The European Union deplores the unjustified, baseless decision of the Russian Federation to expel 18 members of the Delegation of the European Union to the Russian Federation.

The EU diplomats in question exercise their functions in the framework of and in full respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. There are no grounds for Friday's decision by the Russian authorities beyond being a pure retaliatory step," the statement says.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Vienna From

Recent Stories

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US ..

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US Presidents - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Russia's Warnings Will Not Dissuade US From Boosti ..

Russia's Warnings Will Not Dissuade US From Boosting Military Aid to Kiev - Stat ..

39 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of PML-Q, Pervaiz Elahi ..

Lahore High Court disposes of PML-Q, Pervaiz Elahi's appeals against restoring p ..

40 seconds ago
 Tech battles to show its worth in Ukraine war crim ..

Tech battles to show its worth in Ukraine war crimes probes

44 seconds ago
 Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website ..

Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website blocked

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 2,160 litre tainted milk in Lahore ..

PFA disposes of 2,160 litre tainted milk in Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.