EU Deplores Russian Decision To Impose Travel Restrictions On Some EU Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

EU Deplores Russian Decision to Impose Travel Restrictions on Some EU Officials

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The European Union has deplored the Russian decision to extend the list of EU officials that will be subject to travel restrictions, the EU External Action Service said.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had extended the list of EU residents on whom travel restrictions are imposed. The list includes heads of several European private military companies and some politicians among others. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as a symmetric response to the EU policy toward Russia.

"The European Union deplores the decision by Russian authorities, announced on Friday, to ban an unknown number of representatives of EU Member States and institutions from entry into Russia.

This decision lacks any legal justification and transparency and will meet an appropriate response. With it, Russia continues to fuel a climate of tensions in Europe instead of contributing to de-escalation," the EU External Action Service said in a statement on late Friday.

The relations between Russia and the European Union are facing a sharp crisis as in the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

