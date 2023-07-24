EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Over 450 firefighters and 7 aircraft from a number of EU countries are currently being deployed in Greece to help it fight the forest fires that have been raging all over the country for about a week, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Greece, we stand by your side. Emergency services are battling raging wildfires across the country. To help them, we have deployed over 450 firefighters and 7 planes from Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," the European Commission tweeted.

Severe wildfires are raging across Greece, with particularly dangerous ones in West Attica near the seaside resort of Loutraki on the Gulf of Corinth and the island of Rhodes, where the situation is still out of control. Many houses have burned down. The island authorities have already evacuated about 19,000 people from high-risk areas as the wildfire keeps spreading due to strong winds, with flames exceeding five meters (16.4 feet) in height in some places.