EU Deploys Civilian Mission in Moldova to Strengthen Security Capabilities - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union has launched a civilian mission in Moldova to strengthen the country's ability to address hybrid security threats and crisis situations, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council is launching today the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to enhance the resilience of the security sector in the country. The aim of the mission, formally established on 24 April 2023 at the request of Moldova's authorities, is to contribute to the strengthening of Moldova's crisis management structures and to enhance its resilience to hybrid threats," the Council said in a statement.

The mission will advise Chisinau on how to curb foreign interference and misinformation campaigns, as well as evaluate the necessity to increase capacity in these areas, according to the statement.

"The efforts to destabilise the Republic of Moldova have noticeably increased since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and represent a direct threat to the stability and security of the external borders of the EU," the statement read.

The mission will reportedly consist of up to 40 police officers and legal experts from across the EU.

In January, then-Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita sent a request to the EU to deploy a civilian mission in accordance with the CSDP. Chisinau has consistently accused Russia of trying to destabilize the situation in the economically struggling country as thousands continue to protest the soaring prices and deteriorating standards of living. Moscow has dismissed all such allegations as untrue.

In June 2022, the European Council granted Moldova, together with Ukraine, the status of candidate country to the EU.