UrduPoint.com

EU Deploys Civilian Mission In Moldova To Strengthen Security Capabilities - Council

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 07:46 PM

EU Deploys Civilian Mission in Moldova to Strengthen Security Capabilities - Council

The European Union has launched a civilian mission in Moldova to strengthen the country's ability to address hybrid security threats and crisis situations, the Council of the EU said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The European Union has launched a civilian mission in Moldova to strengthen the country's ability to address hybrid security threats and crisis situations, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council is launching today the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to enhance the resilience of the security sector in the country. The aim of the mission, formally established on 24 April 2023 at the request of Moldova's authorities, is to contribute to the strengthening of Moldova's crisis management structures and to enhance its resilience to hybrid threats," the Council said in a statement.

The mission will advise Chisinau on how to curb foreign interference and misinformation campaigns, as well as evaluate the necessity to increase capacity in these areas, according to the statement.

"The efforts to destabilise the Republic of Moldova have noticeably increased since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and represent a direct threat to the stability and security of the external borders of the EU," the statement read.

The mission will reportedly consist of up to 40 police officers and legal experts from across the EU.

In January, then-Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita sent a request to the EU to deploy a civilian mission in accordance with the CSDP. Chisinau has consistently accused Russia of trying to destabilize the situation in the economically struggling country as thousands continue to protest the soaring prices and deteriorating standards of living. Moscow has dismissed all such allegations as untrue.

In June 2022, the European Council granted Moldova, together with Ukraine, the status of candidate country to the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Chisinau Moldova January April June All From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: F ..

Nawaz Sharif loyal, patriotic leader of country: Federal Minister for Parliament ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control ..

Govt devising strategy to ensure effective control on selling, use of drugs: NA ..

4 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

19 minutes ago
 Task force set up to improving agricultural value ..

Task force set up to improving agricultural value chain

8 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seek ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeks report from IGP into killing ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.