EU Deploys Observation Mission to Kosovo Parliamentary Elections

(@imziishan)

The European Union has deployed an observation mission to Kosovo, where early parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 6, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) reported Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The European Union has deployed an observation mission to Kosovo, where early parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 6, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) reported Friday.

"I believe it is important for the EU to continue accompanying elections in Kosovo, which started in 2009. I am hopeful that our observation will provide an important contribution to these elections and, through its follow-up, to efforts to strengthen Kosovo's electoral processes in the future," Chief Observer Viola von Cramon-Taubadel said, as quoted by the EEAS statement.

Four coalitions, 20 political parties and one independent candidate will compete for 120 seats in the Kosovan Assembly.

"These elections come at an important juncture for Kosovo where it needs to move decisively to make progress on its European path, on reforms and on the normalization of relations with Serbia," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said while commenting on the mission, as quoted by the statement.

The observation mission consists of nine analysts, and 18 long-term and 36 short-term observers.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian population. In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as an overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.