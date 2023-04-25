EU designates TikTok, other online platforms for stricter rules

The European Union on Tuesday designated 19 online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, as having user numbers so big they will come under stricter regulatory rules for content

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The European Union on Tuesday designated 19 online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, as having user numbers so big they will come under stricter regulatory rules for content.

The list -- on which services from Amazon, Google, Meta, Instagram and microsoft also feature -- all have more than 45 million monthly active users.

That puts them in a category under a new EU law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), imposing measures from August such as annual audits and a duty to effectively counter disinformation and hate content.

In four months' time, "these platforms and search engines will not be able to act as if they were 'too big to care'," Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, said in a statement.

"This new supervision system will cast a wide and tight net and catch all points of failure in a platform's compliance," he added.

Platforms meeting the 45-million-plus threshold include Twitter, owned by US billionaire Elon Musk; Alphabet's Google Search, Google Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Play units as well as its YouTube subsidiary; and Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

Others are Microsoft's LinkedIn, Apple's iOS App Store, online encyclopedia Wikipedia, messaging app Snapchat and creative image website Pinterest.

Under the DSA, they are categorised as a "Very Large Online Platform" (VLOP) or a "Very Large Online Search Engine" (VLOSE).

Most of the companies on the list are US-based, but Chinese-owned platforms TikTok and e-commerce site AliExpress also feature.

The commission also listed German online fashion retailer Zalando.