UrduPoint.com

EU Determined To Accept Ukrainian Refugees As Long As Necessary - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 09:59 PM

EU Determined to Accept Ukrainian Refugees as Long as Necessary - Spokesman

The European Union has all necessary instruments to receive and accommodate Ukrainian refugees refugees for as long as it takes, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The European Union has all necessary instruments to receive and accommodate Ukrainian refugees refugees for as long as it takes, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

Asked at a briefing if the EU is concerned about a possible migration crisis, Mamer responded that the bloc had both the resources and the will to continue accepting refugees and, in case of Ukrainian refugees, to continue accepting them as long as necessary.

In October, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that measures aimed at giving Ukrainian refugees right to stay within in the EU were prolonged until March 2024.

According to the latest estimates of the United Nations Refugee Agency, there are around 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection in the EU.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked exodus of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk February March October All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

7 minutes ago
 Greek, Israeli Defense Chiefs Agree to Bolster Str ..

Greek, Israeli Defense Chiefs Agree to Bolster Strategic Ties

7 minutes ago
 UNHCR Calls for Ban on Forced Returns of Refugees ..

UNHCR Calls for Ban on Forced Returns of Refugees in DR Congo Over Violence Risk ..

7 minutes ago
 Japan, US Conduct Joint Drills Involving F-15, F-1 ..

Japan, US Conduct Joint Drills Involving F-15, F-16 Fighter Jets - Defense Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet hol ..

Police deploy at German synagogue after bullet holes found

28 minutes ago
 11 beggars caught

11 beggars caught

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.