EU Determined to Accept Ukrainian Refugees as Long as Necessary - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The European Union has all necessary instruments to receive and accommodate Ukrainian refugees refugees for as long as it takes, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

Asked at a briefing if the EU is concerned about a possible migration crisis, Mamer responded that the bloc had both the resources and the will to continue accepting refugees and, in case of Ukrainian refugees, to continue accepting them as long as necessary.

In October, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said that measures aimed at giving Ukrainian refugees right to stay within in the EU were prolonged until March 2024.

According to the latest estimates of the United Nations Refugee Agency, there are around 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection in the EU.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked exodus of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum.