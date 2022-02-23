UrduPoint.com

EU 'Determined' To Reduce Dependency On Russian Gas - Von Der Leyen

February 23, 2022

EU 'Determined' to Reduce Dependency on Russian Gas - Von Der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The European Union is "determined" to stop its dependency on Russian gas inasmuch as Moscow uses energy as a political instrument, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"As we have seen, Russia has instrumentilized energy in the last past month, if not to say years, to put pressure not only on Ukraine but also the EU, and we are now really determined to get out of the dependence on Russian gas," Von der Leyen said at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The price of European gas futures rose to $2,187 per thousand cubic meters for the first time in history in December after being on the rise for several months.

The energy crisis is believed to be driven by increased demand for natural gas globally and heavy dependence on foreign energy deliveries, as well as uncertainty regarding the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other factors.

Following the recent escalation of the situation around Ukraine and Russia's recognition of the two breakaway republics, gas futures prices in Europe rose again by 7% as of Wednesday, trading at over $1000 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

