EU Determines List Of Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel To Bloc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

EU Determines List of Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Bloc

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday published a list of countries, whose residents can travel to the bloc starting on July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday published a list of countries, whose residents can travel to the bloc starting on July 1.

The EU lifted the coronavirus-related travel restrictions for residents of the following countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

The United States, Brazil and Russia are not on the list.

"Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican should be considered as EU residents for the purpose of this recommendation," the council said.

