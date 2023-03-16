EU Developing Legal Framework to Sanction Relatives of Russian Businessmen - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The EU will provide a clearer legal framework to introduce restrictive measures against family members of sanctioned Russian businessmen, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The European External Action Service that is in charge of making sanction lists, told member states on Wednesday that it will submit the relevant draft for consideration in the near future. The proposal will provide for criteria and legal basis that would enable sanctions to apply to Russian businessmen's family members.