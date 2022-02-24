EU Develops Plan To Host Refugees From Ukraine - Von Der Leyen
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union has developed a plan to host refugees from Ukraine in member states if necessary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We have with all front line member states now explicit contingency plans to welcome and host immediately those refuges from Ukraine," von der Leyen told a press conference.