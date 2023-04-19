UrduPoint.com

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:55 PM

EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

The European Union has developed a package of sanctions which may target Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, EUobserver reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The European Union has developed a package of sanctions which may target Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, EUobserver reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, the European Commission sent a framework for targeted restrictive measures to European capitals, the media reported, adding that the document includes sanctions such as travel bans and asset freezes for individuals and entities who "threaten" Moldova's democracy.

The document targets Shor and Plahotniuc and is expected to be adopted soon after EU foreign ministers' meeting next week, according to the report.

On March 14, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said that the EU is planning to design sanctions against those suspected of trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova. Later in March, EUobserver reported that the EU will launch a new mission with civilian advisers in Moldova in May for an initial period of two years to support the Moldovan government. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the deployment of the EU's civilian mission is important and shows the bloc's commitment to upholding the country's security.

Related Topics

Democracy European Union Vladimir Putin Moldova March May Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Re ..

Kerry Says China Invited Him to Visit, Hopes to Resume Bilateral Cooperation on ..

27 minutes ago
 Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent W ..

Russian Duma to Limit Discount on Urals to Brent When Calculating Export Duties ..

27 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for ove ..

Administration imposes fines on 66 vendors for overcharging

38 minutes ago
 Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian ..

Finland Lifts Arrest on Land, Building of Russian Center of Science, Culture - A ..

31 minutes ago
 Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain ..

Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest in 2023 at 123Mln Tonn ..

38 minutes ago
 South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business ..

South Korean President to Take 122-Person Business Delegation to US - Reports

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.