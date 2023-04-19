EU Devises Sanctions Against Moldovan Oligarchs - Reports

The European Union has developed a package of sanctions which may target Ilan Shor, the founder of Moldova's opposition Sor party, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan legislator, EUobserver reported on Wednesday

On Monday, the European Commission sent a framework for targeted restrictive measures to European capitals, the media reported, adding that the document includes sanctions such as travel bans and asset freezes for individuals and entities who "threaten" Moldova's democracy.

The document targets Shor and Plahotniuc and is expected to be adopted soon after EU foreign ministers' meeting next week, according to the report.

On March 14, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said that the EU is planning to design sanctions against those suspected of trying to destabilize the situation in Moldova. Later in March, EUobserver reported that the EU will launch a new mission with civilian advisers in Moldova in May for an initial period of two years to support the Moldovan government. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the deployment of the EU's civilian mission is important and shows the bloc's commitment to upholding the country's security.