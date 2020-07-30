UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Did Not Include Russia In New List Of Countries To Lift Travel Ban

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

EU Did Not Include Russia in New List of Countries to Lift Travel Ban

The Council of the EU again did not include Russia in the third updated list of countries with which the member states are recommended to open external borders, according to the Council's statement published on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Council of the EU again did not include Russia in the third updated list of countries with which the member states are recommended to open external borders, according to the Council's statement published on Thursday.

The European Union has not added any new countries to the list, on the contrary, it has reduced it, excluding Algeria. Thus, now the recommendations include only 12 (out of the original 15) states: Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity in the matter of opening borders.

"As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated," the document says.

In accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission, the lists should be updated every two weeks. However, media reported earlier that, given that the EU institutions are resting in August, the new list can be agreed only by September.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia Russia China Canada European Union Algeria Tunisia Georgia Japan South Korea Rwanda Morocco Uruguay May August September Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 minute ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

16 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

32 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.