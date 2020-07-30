EU Did Not Include Russia in New List of Countries to Lift Travel Ban

The Council of the EU again did not include Russia in the third updated list of countries with which the member states are recommended to open external borders, according to the Council's statement published on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Council of the EU again did not include Russia in the third updated list of countries with which the member states are recommended to open external borders, according to the Council's statement published on Thursday.

The European Union has not added any new countries to the list, on the contrary, it has reduced it, excluding Algeria. Thus, now the recommendations include only 12 (out of the original 15) states: Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, as well as China, subject to confirmation of reciprocity in the matter of opening borders.

"As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated," the document says.

In accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission, the lists should be updated every two weeks. However, media reported earlier that, given that the EU institutions are resting in August, the new list can be agreed only by September.