EU Did Not Notify Turkey About Sanctions Over Transport of Migrants to Belarus - Ministry

Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:43 PM

The Turkish Transport Ministry told Sputnik that the European Union did not notify it about possible sanctions against Turkish Airlines over transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Turkish Transport Ministry told Sputnik that the European Union did not notify it about possible sanctions against Turkish Airlines over transportation of illegal migrants to Belarus.

"We do not have relevant information or decisions on this issue. So far there is no such information from our civil aviation division," the ministry said.

