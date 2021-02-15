UrduPoint.com
EU Didn't Announce Any Plans To Cut Ties With Russia - Finnish Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU Didn't Announce Any Plans to Cut Ties with Russia - Finnish Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The European Union has not put forward any proposals on cutting ties with Russia, and a recent Moscow visit of top EU diplomat, Josep Borrell, aimed to normalize those ties, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Monday.

"There have not been any proposals for cutting ties with Russia on part of the European Union. When high representative Borrell was here in Russia last week, his goal was to improve the EU-Russian relations," Haavisto said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

