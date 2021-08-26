EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Wins Backing as Global Standard - Airline Trade Group

A digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate developed by the European Union provides a model for other nations to facilitate travel and ensure other benefits such as access to entertainment, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate developed by the European Union provides a model for other nations to facilitate travel and ensure other benefits such as access to entertainment, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Thursday.

"The EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC)... should serve as a blueprint for other nations looking to implement digital vaccination certificates," the IATA said in a press release.

The EU's DCC is accepted in the bloc's 27 member nations, and reciprocal agreements have been agreed with other states' own vaccination certificates, including Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine, the release said.

"In the absence of a single global standard for digital vaccination certificates, up to 60 other countries are looking to use the DCC specification for their own certification," the release added.

With the latest pandemic surge fueled by the delta variant, many US jurisdictions now require patrons of restaurants, concert halls and other entertainment venues to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 tests in recent days.

The release included an offer from the IATA to aid any interested nation to integrate the DCC into pandemic-mitigation measures adopted by their airlines.