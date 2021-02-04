UrduPoint.com
EU Diplomacy Chief Borrell May Meet With Navalny If Moscow Court Allows It

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, may meet with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently in a temporary detention facility, during a visit to Russia, but only if the court allows it, the spokeswoman for the Moscow City Court, Uliana Solopova, said Thursday

Borrel's visit is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday. He will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of civic organizations. Borrell's press service has said ahead of the visit that his team had reached out to Navalny's allies to organize a meeting.

Earlier this week, a court in Moscow converted Navalny's suspended sentence into a real one over his failing to check in with the detention authorities.

"As the ruling of the Simonovsky Court in Moscow dated February 2 has not entered force yet, Navalny is registered with the court, so, a meeting with this convicted person is subject to the court's review, based on general guidelines in the Russian laws," Solopova said.

