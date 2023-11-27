Open Menu

EU Diplomacy Chief Urges 'long Lasting' Gaza Truce

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The EU's top foreign policy official Josep Borrell called for an extension of the truce in the Gaza Strip, which is due to end on Tuesday.

The four-day pause has seen tearful reunions of families and hostages, released in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, in the first relief in the seven-week war.

The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final 24 hours on Monday.

"The pause should be extended to make it sustainable and long lasting while working for a political solution," he said on Monday in Barcelona, at the start of a meeting of the intergovernmental organisation Union for the Mediterranean.

Borrell called for a "political solution that should allow us to break the cycle of violence once and for all".

