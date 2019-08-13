UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Diplomatic Service Urges Everyone Involved In Hong Kong Protests To Avoid Violence

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

EU Diplomatic Service Urges Everyone Involved in Hong Kong Protests to Avoid Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) All sided must reject violence and work to reduce tensions, Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European External Action Service (EEAS), said on Tuesday regarding the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

"In light of the continuing unrest and the increase in violent incidents in Hong Kong, it is crucial that all sides exercise restraint, reject all kinds of violence, and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation," she said in an official statement.

Kocijancic also stressed the importance of having a "broad-based and inclusive dialogue" between all sides involved in the crisis.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Related Topics

Beijing Hong Kong June All Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.