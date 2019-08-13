EU Diplomatic Service Urges Everyone Involved in Hong Kong Protests to Avoid Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) All sided must reject violence and work to reduce tensions, Maja Kocijancic, the spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of the European External Action Service (EEAS), said on Tuesday regarding the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

"In light of the continuing unrest and the increase in violent incidents in Hong Kong, it is crucial that all sides exercise restraint, reject all kinds of violence, and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation," she said in an official statement.

Kocijancic also stressed the importance of having a "broad-based and inclusive dialogue" between all sides involved in the crisis.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.