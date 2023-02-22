UrduPoint.com

EU Diplomats Fail To Agree On 10th Sanctions Package Against Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 09:32 PM

The European Union failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, negotiations on this issue will continue on February 23, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing four diplomatic sources

Earlier in the week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by February 24.

The diplomats said that there are still several unresolved issues, according to the news agency.

