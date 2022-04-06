EU Diplomats Fail to Agree on New Sanctions' Package Against Russia - Reports

Diplomats of the European Union did not manage to agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Diplomats of the European Union did not manage to agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Reuters added that the EU member states did not agree on sanctions on Russian coal imports due to technical issues as it is not clear if a full ban affects existing contracts.

The diplomats will meet again on Thursday.