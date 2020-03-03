UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Diplomats Head To Turkey Amid Migrant Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:09 PM

EU diplomats head to Turkey amid migrant crisis

Top EU diplomats headed to Turkey on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis, as Austria accused Ankara of trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Top EU diplomats headed to Turkey on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis, as Austria accused Ankara of trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

Rights groups also slammed Turkey for using the refugees as a bargaining chip by pushing them towards the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have arrived at Turkey's border with Greece since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that it would no longer stop them trying to enter Europe.

After fierce clashes with Greek police at the official border crossing over the weekend, migrants said they were being dispersed along the narrow Evros river that separates the two countries.

Braced against the winter cold, many wandered the fields along the water's edge looking for a safe space to cross.

They have faced tear gas and stun grenades from Greek police, while unconfirmed videos appeared to show coastguards beating and shooting near migrants packed on to boats.

Related Topics

Police Water Europe Turkey Ankara Austria Greece Tayyip Erdogan Border Gas From Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

12 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

5 minutes ago

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting held to review precautionary measures adop ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.