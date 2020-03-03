EU diplomats head to Turkey amid migrant crisis

Top EU diplomats headed to Turkey on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis, as Austria accused Ankara of trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Top EU diplomats headed to Turkey on Tuesday amid concern over a fresh migrant crisis, as Austria accused Ankara of trying to "blackmail" the bloc by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

Rights groups also slammed Turkey for using the refugees as a bargaining chip by pushing them towards the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants and refugees have arrived at Turkey's border with Greece since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that it would no longer stop them trying to enter Europe.

After fierce clashes with Greek police at the official border crossing over the weekend, migrants said they were being dispersed along the narrow Evros river that separates the two countries.

Braced against the winter cold, many wandered the fields along the water's edge looking for a safe space to cross.

They have faced tear gas and stun grenades from Greek police, while unconfirmed videos appeared to show coastguards beating and shooting near migrants packed on to boats.