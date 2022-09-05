EU Diplomats May Approve Suspending Visa Facilitation Regime With Russia on September 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) could approve the suspension of the visa facilitation regime with Russia during the meeting on September 7, according to the committee's agenda.

"Council Decision on the suspension of the application of the visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation. Adoption," according to the EU COREPER agenda, published by the Secretariat of the Council of the EU. This agenda item is marked as "possible."

The EU member states, after an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.

Travel between Russia and the European Union became much easier in 2007, when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining multivisa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.

In late February, 2022, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community. At the time, the EU stressed then that the restrictions will in no way affect the interests of ordinary Russian citizens.