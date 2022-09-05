UrduPoint.com

EU Diplomats May Approve Suspending Visa Facilitation Regime With Russia On September 7

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

EU Diplomats May Approve Suspending Visa Facilitation Regime With Russia on September 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The EU Permanent Representatives Committee (COREPER) could approve the suspension of the visa facilitation regime with Russia during the meeting on September 7, according to the committee's agenda.

"Council Decision on the suspension of the application of the visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation. Adoption," according to the EU COREPER agenda, published by the Secretariat of the Council of the EU. This agenda item is marked as "possible."

The EU member states, after an informal meeting in Prague on August 31, reached a political agreement to suspend the EU-Russia visa facilitation deal and agreed to prepare recommendations on what to do with the existing visas already issued to Russians.

Travel between Russia and the European Union became much easier in 2007, when the agreement came into force. Under the document, visa fees were reduced, the rules for obtaining multivisa were simplified, the list of necessary documents was reduced and visas for diplomats were abolished.

In late February, 2022, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community. At the time, the EU stressed then that the restrictions will in no way affect the interests of ordinary Russian citizens.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia European Union Prague February August September Visa Agreement

Recent Stories

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

41 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.