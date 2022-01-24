EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union will find out from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the US has decided to evacuate some of its diplomats from Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that EU diplomats will not leave Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The European Union will find out from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the US has decided to evacuate some of its diplomats from Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that EU diplomats will not leave Ukraine.

"We are not going to do the same thing because, we don't know any specific reasons, but Secretary Blinken will inform us and we don't have to dramatize, as far as negotiations are going I don't think we will leave Ukraine," Borrell said ahead of the EU foreign affairs council.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorizing the departure of some embassy employees.