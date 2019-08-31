UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Diplomats Support French Initiative On Easing US-Iran Tension - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 02:40 PM

EU Diplomats Support French Initiative on Easing US-Iran Tension - Reports

EU diplomats are backing France's initiative aimed at easing US sanctions against Iran, namely to allow the Islamic Republic to export a part of its oil in exchange for the full compliance with the nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing its sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) EU diplomats are backing France's initiative aimed at easing US sanctions against Iran, namely to allow the Islamic Republic to export a part of its oil in exchange for the full compliance with the nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing its sources.

The plan to reduce tension between Washington and Tehran was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in French Biarritz earlier in August, the WSJ said on Friday.

Sources told the media outlet that Macron had urged Trump to consider steps that would allow Tehran to increase oil exports, which could finally help Iran's ailing economy. The idea is to let Iran sell at least 700,000 barrels of oil per day, which is almost two times higher than its current oil export.

The second point of this plan is to provide a loan of about $15 billion to Iran, so that the country could use the hard Currency bypassing US sanctions. Officials say Washington can expect more from Iran in exchange for easing sanctions. For instance, Tehran would have to fully adhere to the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and make concessions in other spheres, such as reduction of ballistic missiles tests.

At the same time, EU officials note that the current US president is often unpredictable as he faces pressure from some of his advisers and US allies in the region, who oppose any concessions from the US administration toward Iran.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, prompting criticism from its allies in Europe.

After the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations. In May of this year, Iran warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

Related Topics

Loan Exchange Exports Iran Russia Europe China Washington Nuclear France European Union Oil Trump Germany Biarritz Tehran Same United Kingdom United States May August 2015 2018 Media From Billion

Recent Stories

National Investigation Agency (NIA) questions card ..

2 minutes ago

Botswana to hold elections on October 23

2 minutes ago

Australia moves Tamil toddlers to remote island de ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Hijri New Year greetings

16 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to chalk out foolproof security during Muharr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.