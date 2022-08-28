EU Diplomats to Back Halt of EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement Within Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The foreign ministers of the EU member states intend to support the suspension of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement in the coming days, The Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the EU plans to support such a measure next week after calls from some countries to stop ordinary Russians from traveling to the EU on tourist visas.

The EU may also present more radical changes regarding visas for Russians by the end of the year, three EU officials told The Financial Times.

"It is inappropriate for Russian tourists to stroll in our cities, on our marinas," a senior EU official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.