EU Disapproves of US' Unilateral Entry Ban on Europeans Due to Coronavirus - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The European Union condemns Washington's unilateral decision to impose a 30-day entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited the Schengen Area during two weeks prior to their arrival, amid the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday in a joint press release.

"The Coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action. The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation. The European Union is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus," the officials said.