EU Disburses Almost $6Bln To France From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund - Commission

Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The European Commission on Thursday paid out 5.1 billion Euros (nearly $6 billion) to France from the so-called Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) tool, designed to help member states cope with the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The RRF worth 723.8 billion euros was set up to finance post-pandemic reforms and projects in EU member states. Before disbursing the funds, the commission has to decide whether EU nations are eligible for them by reviewing and assessing their recovery plans. The criteria, in particular, include at least 37% budget expenditure allocated to climate objectives and 20% to the digital transition.

"The European Commission has today disbursed ‚¬5.1 billion to France in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country's financial allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF)," the commission's statement read, adding that France is eligible to a total of 39.

4 billion euro recovery funding in grants.

Of the total 39.4 billion euro recovery fund the EU is providing, 5.8 billion euros will be used for the building renovation program, and for bumping up energy efficiency, ‚¬1.9 billion for decarbonized hydrogen initiatives, ‚¬2.5 billion for the improvement of healthcare facilities, and ‚¬4.6 billion for education initiatives for the youth, among others, the statement said.

The EU nations agreed to set up the RRF in July 2020 as part of NextGenerationEU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and give a push to Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

