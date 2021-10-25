UrduPoint.com

EU Disburses Final $697Mln To Ukraine Under Macro-Financial Assistance Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union has completed the allocation of funds to Ukraine under the current macro-financial assistance program, transferring the second and final tranche of 600 million Euros ($697 million), the European Commission said on Monday.

"The European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has today disbursed 600 million euros in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine. This is the second and final tranche under Ukraine's current MFA program following the first 600 million euros disbursement in December 2020," the official statement said.

Taking into account this disbursement, the amount of outstanding loans by the EU to Ukraine under the MFA programs amounts to 4.4 billion euros, according to the European Commission.

Ukraine's MFA is part of the EU's cooperation with 10 enlargement and neighborhood partners in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is used as a crisis response instrument to minimize the economic damage and negative social impact of the pandemic.

