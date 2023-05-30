UrduPoint.com

EU 'discomfort' At Hungary Chairing Bloc Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 07:41 PM

EU ministers expressed "discomfort" on Tuesday at political outlier Hungary taking on the bloc's rotating presidency next year, but Budapest vowed nothing could prevent it filling the prominent role

The European Parliament is to vote on a non-binding resolution on Thursday urging European Union capitals to deem Hungary unfit to assume the EU presidency in the second half of 2024.

This will be a crucial period just after European elections that will determine the bloc's next legislature and its next executive, the European Commission.

Hungary is viewed in Brussels as a black sheep in the EU -- a backslider on democratic norms and one that obstructs some EU deliberations, including sanctions on Russia, to try to gain national advantage.

"Discomfort is what we all feel" at the looming Hungarian EU presidency, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

He was speaking ahead of an EU ministers' meeting looking at a long-running procedure against Hungary and Poland for breaching European rule of law.

