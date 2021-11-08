EU Discusses Further Sanctions Against Belarus - Commission

UrduPoint.com

The European Union is discussing imposing additional sanctions against Belarus amid the situation with the influx of migrations at the Belarusian-Polish border, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The European Union is discussing imposing additional sanctions against Belarus amid the situation with the influx of migrations at the Belarusian-Polish border, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Monday.

"There are discussions are ongoing for the sanctions on the Belarusian regime taking into account the emerging threats as we have seen them recently including the instrumentalization of immigration," Stano said during a European Commission briefing.

