EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Migrants With Airlines - Maas

(@imziishan)

The European Union is discussing the issue of transportation of illegal migrants with airlines, German acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday, adding that the bloc members may decide to restrict flights

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Union is discussing the issue of transportation of illegal migrants with airlines, German acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday, adding that the bloc members may decide to restrict flights.

"We are also talking with airlines.

From a legal point of view, it is not easy to impose sanctions on airlines, because formally they do not do anything illegal. But in the meantime, we informed all the airlines that perhaps there is no sanctions regime at the EU level, but ... the right to land is issued independently by each member state, so this is the issue that these airlines must deal with very seriously," Maas told German lawmakers.