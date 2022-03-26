EU Discusses Sanctions Against Russia In Case Of Worsening Of Ukraine Crisis - Macron
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The EU leaders discussed preparation of additional sanctions against Russia if the situation in Ukraine worsens, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
"We recorded the preparation of additional sanctions, we had important, coordinated work. They will be prepared if the situation (in Ukraine) worsens," Macron told a press conference after the EU summit.