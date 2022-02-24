UrduPoint.com

EU Discussing Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT Over Military Operation In Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

EU Discussing Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT Over Military Operation in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union is discussing the possibility of cutting Russia off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system due to the Russia's military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday citing sources in Brussels.

A senior EU diplomat said he believes the economic interest will prevail and Brussels will not cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system while "there is a conversation happening," the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

29 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

45 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

3 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>