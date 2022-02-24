EU Discussing Cutting Russia Off From SWIFT Over Military Operation in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Union is discussing the possibility of cutting Russia off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system due to the Russia's military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday citing sources in Brussels.

A senior EU diplomat said he believes the economic interest will prevail and Brussels will not cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system while "there is a conversation happening," the report said.