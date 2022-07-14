UrduPoint.com

EU Discussing Lifting Of Sanctions Against About 40 Russian Citizens - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Union is considering a removal of the sanctions imposed against several Russian citizens as the bloc's lawyers said the measures were imposed on weak grounds after about 40 individuals appealed to the EU asking to be removed from the sanctions list, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Meanwhile, the EU is set to propose an inclusion of 50 more Russian individuals and legal entities as part of a new package of sanctions against the country, which may go into effect next week, the report also said.

The package may include a tightening of the already imposed sanctions, it added.

