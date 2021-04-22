UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Discussing Request To Train Mozambique Military, Security Forces - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:44 PM

EU Discussing Request to Train Mozambique Military, Security Forces - Spokesperson

The European Union and Mozambique are exchanging ideas concerning the subject of the EU's military and security assistance to the African nation, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The European Union and Mozambique are exchanging ideas concerning the subject of the EU's military and security assistance to the African nation, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The request to train Defense and Security Forces, as part of the EU's integrated approach to the crisis, was already under discussion with the Mozambican authorities before the recent events. Further exchanges are now ongoing," the EU spokesperson added.

When called upon by the embattled Southern-African country in September of last year, Mozambique's military and security services were caught off-guard by an attack earlier in March as Islamic State-linked (IS terror organization, banned in Russia) militants stormed the northern town of Palma in the country's hydrocarbon-rich province of Cabo Delgado.

"Further discussions, notably with the Mozambican authorities, will be required to determine the scope of an increased EU support and the shape it will take. The EU will also pay close attention to discussions and decisions at regional level, for example in the framework of [the Southern African Development Community] SADC," the spokesperson added.

The latest in a series of attacks targeting towns in the country's north, the attack on Palma has led many to question the ability of Mozambican authorities to fulfill their earlier commitment in securing Cabo Delgado, prompting French oil and gas giant TOTAL to suspended its LNG project in Afungi in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Russia European Union Oil Palma Mozambique March September Gas

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 113th meeting of GCC Financial ..

2 minutes ago

The government of the United Arab Emirates has iss ..

6 minutes ago

Two factory workers electrocuted

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Starts Major Drills in Crimea

3 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Believes April 21 Unautho ..

8 minutes ago

Soft loans for fishermen on cards: Maritime minist ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.