EU Disease Agency Launches Covid Vaccine Tracker

Mon 01st February 2021

The EU's disease agency launched a Covid-19 vaccine tracking tool on Monday, providing an overview of countries' efforts in the rollout of inoculations across Europe

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The EU's disease agency launched a Covid-19 vaccine tracking tool on Monday, providing an overview of countries' efforts in the rollout of inoculations across Europe.

The first set of data was available on the website of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), covering the 27-nation bloc plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

However it was still incomplete on Monday, as some countries had yet to report their national data. Member states are expected to report their numbers twice a week.

As a result, the tracker indicated the number of vaccine doses administered in its member states as of Monday was 8.23 million, though in reality the number is much higher.

According to AFP's own database compiled from official sources, by 1600 GMT Monday, at least 12.6 million doses have been administered to 10.5 million people in the EU, representing 2.3 percent of the population.

"In this early phase of vaccination campaigns, monitoring the number of doses distributed to countries and doses received by individuals provides useful insights into the progress of vaccine deployment and the evolution of vaccination campaigns," the ECDC said in a statement.

"It also provides initial indicative estimates of vaccine uptake for the first and second dose per population targeted by vaccine recommendations on the national level."

