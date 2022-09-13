UrduPoint.com

EU Distributed $47.7Bln Of COVID Relief Funds To Partner-Countries Since 2020 - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

EU Distributed $47.7Bln of COVID Relief Funds to Partner-Countries Since 2020 - Commission

The European Union has disbursed $47.7 billion to partner-countries in order to mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Union has disbursed $47.7 billion to partner-countries in order to mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the EU, EU Member States and European financial institutions, as Team Europe, have disbursed 47.7 billion ($47.7 billion) in support of partner countries in addressing the pandemic and its consequences, delivering on its promises with concrete results," the commission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the EU distributed $47.7 billion out of total $54.7 billion among over 140 countries to boost emergency response to humanitarian needs and mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 605 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 12.5 million fatalities, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union March 2020 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia in Close Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan - ..

Russia in Close Contact With Armenia, Azerbaijan - Kremlin Aide

46 seconds ago
 Chinese investors send relief goods to DG Khan

Chinese investors send relief goods to DG Khan

49 seconds ago
 DPO Abbottabad organizes Police prosecution worksh ..

DPO Abbottabad organizes Police prosecution workshop for investigation officers

50 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

53 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri urges parliamentarians to combat clim ..

Shazia Marri urges parliamentarians to combat climate challenges unitedly

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Disappointed by Ge ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Disappointed by Germany's Refusal to Send Tanks ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.