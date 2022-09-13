EU Distributed $47.7Bln of COVID Relief Funds to Partner-Countries Since 2020 - Commission

The European Union has disbursed $47.7 billion to partner-countries in order to mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Union has disbursed $47.7 billion to partner-countries in order to mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the EU, EU Member States and European financial institutions, as Team Europe, have disbursed 47.7 billion ($47.7 billion) in support of partner countries in addressing the pandemic and its consequences, delivering on its promises with concrete results," the commission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the EU distributed $47.7 billion out of total $54.7 billion among over 140 countries to boost emergency response to humanitarian needs and mitigate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 605 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 12.5 million fatalities, according to the WHO.