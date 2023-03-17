EU Divided Over Procurement of Ammunition for Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) EU members have been in disagreement on specifics of procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, with some arguing whether they should rely on their own production capabilities or buy shells from third countries, the Euractive news outlet reported on Friday, citing sources.

The EU has reportedly been finalizing the 2-billion-euro ($2.1-billion) deal on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and replenishing stocks in Europe itself. The talks are scheduled to continue later in the day, while EU foreign and defense ministers are expected to approve the plan on March 20, before a final agreement is made at the EU leaders' summit later next week.

European diplomats told the media that EU members have come to an agreement to spend the first billion Euros on supplying Ukraine with shells from their own stocks, while the use of the second billion remains a topic of heated debates.

Some participants have also expressed concern regarding compensation they will receive under this initiative, according to Euractive's sources . They agreed in principle to split the costs of supplying Ukraine with ammunition between the EU's weapons fund and the member states themselves. This agreement implies that around 60% of the member states' expenditures will be compensated by the bloc's financial instruments.

However, Poland has expressed its dissatisfaction with the plan and argued for greater reimbursement of expenses, sources told the news outlet.

The US and South Korea were named as third countries capable of supplying artillery shells during discussions, an EU diplomat told the news outlet.

On March 6, EU defense ministers, at the informal meeting in Stockholm, presented a three-point plan that provides for the urgent delivery of existing ammunition to Ukraine, as well as joint purchases of shells by EU countries and the expansion of EU production capabilities.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's plan to allocate around 1 billion euros for ammunition supplies to Ukraine is insufficient as Kiev needs artillery shells worth 4 billion euros.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022 there. The assistance includes air defense missiles, launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns and various types of ammunition. The Kremlin has warned against further arms supplies that could mean the direct involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict.