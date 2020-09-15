UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Does Not Consider Lukashenko Legitimate President Of Belarus - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:05 PM

EU Does Not Consider Lukashenko Legitimate President of Belarus - Borrell

The European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"The situation is clear for us. We consider the election on August 9 fraudulent.

So Lukashenko is not the legitimate president for us," Borrell told the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Targeted sanctions should be adopted as soon as possible, Borrell said, expressing hope it would happen by September 25.

In addition, the EU is revising its partnership with Belarus and considering which sectors could be frozen, the high representative said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament European Union Belarus August September

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $38.96 a barrel M ..

22 minutes ago

China launches 9 satellites into space from sea

2 minutes ago

S. Korea to secure coronavirus vaccine for 60 pct ..

2 minutes ago

EU Slams Alleged Poisoning of Navalny, Calls on Ru ..

2 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces virtual GCC Heritage and O ..

37 minutes ago

India faces defeat at SCO NSA's meeting: Ajit Dova ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.