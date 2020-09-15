EU Does Not Consider Lukashenko Legitimate President of Belarus - Borrell

The European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday

"The situation is clear for us. We consider the election on August 9 fraudulent.

So Lukashenko is not the legitimate president for us," Borrell told the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Targeted sanctions should be adopted as soon as possible, Borrell said, expressing hope it would happen by September 25.

In addition, the EU is revising its partnership with Belarus and considering which sectors could be frozen, the high representative said.