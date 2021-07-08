(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The European Union is not holding specific negotiations with Russia on the possibility of connecting it to the EU COVID-certificate system, a spokesman for the European Commission's press service told Sputnik.

Earlier, EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer said that Brussels had offered the Russian Health Ministry to discuss the possibility of including Russia in its system of COVID certificates, this will expand the possibilities for facilitating the travel of citizens.

Answering whether there were already consultations on this matter, the commission's spokesperson said there were no negotiations, it was just first general and technical information that was sent to many EU partners across the globe.

He said that "many countries of the world" have turned to the European Union, interested in connecting to the EU digital COVID-certificates system.

"In recent days, through the EU delegations, general and technical information about the certificate has been transferred to many third countries. This also applies to Russia," the spokesperson added.