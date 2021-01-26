UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Does Not Plan To Use Only Sanctions In Relations With Russia - Slovak Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

EU Does Not Plan to Use Only Sanctions in Relations With Russia - Slovak Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The European Union wants to use sanctions against Russia carefully, and does not intend to rely only on them, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said.

Korcok said after a meeting of the EU top diplomats in Brussels that the EU wanted a fair trial for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

He said the issue should become a key one during the visit to Moscow in early February by chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, whose meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for February 5.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier advised foreign politicians commenting on the situation with Navalny to respect international law and address their countries' problems.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not intend to listen to statements from abroad about Navalny.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He was detained in the Russian capital for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia European Union Visit Germany Brussels February From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

11 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

9 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

9 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.