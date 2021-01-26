EU Does Not Plan to Use Only Sanctions in Relations With Russia - Slovak Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The European Union wants to use sanctions against Russia carefully, and does not intend to rely only on them, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said.

Korcok said after a meeting of the EU top diplomats in Brussels that the EU wanted a fair trial for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

He said the issue should become a key one during the visit to Moscow in early February by chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, whose meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled for February 5.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier advised foreign politicians commenting on the situation with Navalny to respect international law and address their countries' problems.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin did not intend to listen to statements from abroad about Navalny.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He was detained in the Russian capital for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.