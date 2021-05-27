EU Does Not Recognize Results of Presidential Election in Syria - Borrell

The EU does not consider the presidential election in Syria either free or fair, therefore it does not recognize its results, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Portugal

"We consider yesterday's presidential election in Syria neither free not fair, they will not contribute to the settlement of the conflict nor lead to any measure of international normalization with the Syrian regime," Borrell said.

Ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Churov, previously told Sputnik that the main threats to the presidential election in Syria were terrorism and international obstruction.