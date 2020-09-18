UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Does Not Recognize Russian Legislation In Crimea Following Jail Term For Tatar Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

EU Does Not Recognize Russian Legislation in Crimea Following Jail Term for Tatar Activist

The European Union refuses to recognize the legitimacy of Russian legislation in Crimea, the bloc's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The European Union refuses to recognize the legitimacy of Russian legislation in Crimea, the bloc's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

Stano issued a press release following the sentencing of six individuals on Wednesday who were arrested in Crimea this past July. One of the convicted individuals, Server Mustafayev, is a Crimean Tatar activist, and the bloc is calling on Russia to reverse the convictions.

"The European Union does not recognise the enforcement of Russian legislation in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as it is illegal under international law, nor the transfer of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea to courts in Russia. The EU calls on Russia to reverse these decisions and to release all illegally detained Ukrainians without delay," the statement read.

Moscow has previously called on the international community to cease interfering in Russia's domestic affairs. In May, the Russian Embassy in Canada criticized the authorities in Ottawa for issuing a statement that appeared to support the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, which is an outlawed in Russia on account of being an extremist organization.

Crimea, a peninsula that Russia gave to Ukraine during the Soviet era, held a referendum in 2014 and 97 percent of voters voiced their approval to rejoin Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law, but Kiev never recognized its legitimacy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada European Union Ottawa Kiev May July All From

Recent Stories

ATC extends interim bail of PML-N MNA, others in N ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to take on debt again in 2021 in virus fig ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Has Sanctions List in Response to EU Plann ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Driver Crashes Into Gate of US Ambassador ..

2 minutes ago

CM's aide terms Rashakai Economic Zone milestone a ..

49 minutes ago

Man gets death sentence in minor girl's murder-cum ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.