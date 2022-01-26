EU Does Not Want To Sanction Russia, Preferring Diplomatic Efforts - Michel
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 11:40 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The EU does not want to introduce tough sanctions against Russia, preferring to resolve the situation by diplomatic means, European Council President Charles Michel said.
Michel noted that in the event of an escalation of relations between Russia and Ukraine, the European Union might impose serious sanctions against Russia.