EU Does Not Want to See Turkey Part of Union, Ankara Should Have No Illusions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Europe does not want to see Turkey becoming part of it, so Ankara should have no illusions in this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Turkey can orient itself to the West, we know that in the history of the Republic of Turkey there were periods of intense orientation to the West, there were periods of less intense, but we also know that, to call things by their Names, no one wants Turkey in Europe, I mean the Europeans.

On this matter our Turkish partners probably should not have any illusions either," Peskov told a briefing.

Ankara's support for Sweden's accession to NATO is determined by Turkey's membership in the alliance and Russia has never had any illusions on this matter, the spokesman added.