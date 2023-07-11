Open Menu

EU Does Not Want To See Turkey Part Of Union, Ankara Should Have No Illusions - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

EU Does Not Want to See Turkey Part of Union, Ankara Should Have No Illusions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Europe does not want to see Turkey becoming part of it, so Ankara should have no illusions in this regard, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Turkey can orient itself to the West, we know that in the history of the Republic of Turkey there were periods of intense orientation to the West, there were periods of less intense, but we also know that, to call things by their Names, no one wants Turkey in Europe, I mean the Europeans.

On this matter our Turkish partners probably should not have any illusions either," Peskov told a briefing.

Ankara's support for Sweden's accession to NATO is determined by Turkey's membership in the alliance and Russia has never had any illusions on this matter, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Turkey Ankara Alliance Sweden

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

4 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

4 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

4 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

26 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

33 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

1 hour ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

2 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World